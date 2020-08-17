Bachelor Evictee Nadine Kodsi Claims Locky And Bella Actually Met In Bali And Made A Pact

The Bachelor evictee Nadine Kodsi has dropped some huge and bizarre claims about Locky Gilbert and the entire franchise in a recent interview on the So Dramatic! podcast, so pour yourself a glass of wine, sit back and enjoy the drama.

During the interview, which premiered last Friday, Nadine revealed some of the "inhumane" things contestants were made to do, including a sexting scandal, cheating affair, and an incident in the mansion involving a knife?!

She also made allegations about the treatment of another contestant's illness, slammed Locky for being fed lines by producers, and even claimed that our Bachie made a pact with one of the girls before the show.

While we obviously can't take everything Nadine says as gospel truth, this girl definitely knows how to stir the pot.

