Baby Spice Emma Bunton Gets MARRIED!

She carved a career out as a Spice Girl, radio broadcaster and solo artist and now Emma Bunton's latest achievement is getting hitched!

The singer posted on her social media pages that she and long-time partner Jade Jones had tied the knot.

Emma looked stunning in a short-cut, white dress while her hubby wore a Gucci jacket.

Emma's nuptials are off the back of the Spice Girls celebrating 25 years of Wannabe and leaving their fans wondering what their next move as a band is?!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!