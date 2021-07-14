Baby Spice Emma Bunton Gets MARRIED!
Congrats!
She carved a career out as a Spice Girl, radio broadcaster and solo artist and now Emma Bunton's latest achievement is getting hitched!
The singer posted on her social media pages that she and long-time partner Jade Jones had tied the knot.
Emma looked stunning in a short-cut, white dress while her hubby wore a Gucci jacket.
Emma's nuptials are off the back of the Spice Girls celebrating 25 years of Wannabe and leaving their fans wondering what their next move as a band is?!
