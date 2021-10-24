Baby On 'The Block': Controversial Contestants Reveal Pregnancy

We couldn't be happier for them!

Pic: Channel 9

After receiving one of the lowest scores ever given on The Block, brothers Luke and Josh have the ultimate pick-me-up: one of them is becoming a Dad!

We were joined by this season’s most controversial Blockheads, who shared the wonderful news, speculated on how the bub would impact their saucy lifestyle, and revealed exactly what’s happening with this year’s auction day finale.

Catch the full chat with the former Love Island stars:

Nick Barrett

24 October 2021

