Awarded Best Gin In The Land

The title of Australia’s best international contemporary gin has been awarded to the Three Cuts Gin Distiller’s Release.

The northern Tasmanian gin produced by Turner Stillhouse took out the prestigious accolade at this week’s Australian Gin Awards.

Based in the Tamar Valley, Turner Stillhouse produces four gins in its signature Three Cuts range.

Named after the distilling process using three cuts of roses, all the four varieties won medals at the competition.

“Three Cuts Gin is carefully distilled from a premium grape base using pure Tasmanian water and a unique blend of Tasmanian grown and internationally sourced botanicals,” Justin Turner said of his crafted spirits.

“We know that we have created something truly unique, and we are excited to share it with the world.”

And if you’re a little partial to whisky, Turner Stillhouse aim to release a range of whiskeys in 2023.

