Feast Your Eyes Upon This Cursed American Version Of Kath & Kim!

Just when you thought you'd seen it all, we discovered this TV series of our actual nightmares!

Anyone who is a real true blue would know exactly what the TV show Kath & Kim is, if not, shame on you.

Some might even go as far as calling it the shining beacon of Australian history and culture, with plenty of their one-liners still being quoted by Aussies today, which is almost 20 years later!

Now, we've officially come across the horror that is this rip-off American version of our sacred Kath & Kim and can we all just have a moment of silence for whatever the hell this is?

*Crickets* Let us introduce you to the real American horror story that is this cursed version of Kath & Kim.

This identical series actually premiered way back when on NBC in late 2008 and as you could expect, it didn't last long after it was officially cancelled in early 2009.

Like, they didn't even bother to change the names, the script or anything, they just subbed in the American actors and this absurd 2000s fashion? Vom.

Anyway, if you're not done feasting your eye upon this travesty, we've actually managed to find one of the TV promos and this is your forewarning: it is the most uncomfortable trailer we've ever seen and we just wish someone would burn it already.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the American version of Kath & Kim!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!