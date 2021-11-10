Authorities Investigate New Theory In Cleo Smith Alleged Abduction

Officers are working around the clock as they continue their investigation into the alleged abduction of Cleo Smith in Carnarvon.

Lead detective Cameron Blaine and officers flew back into the Gascoyne town yesterday and will remain there for the next few days.

Blaine revealed they are looking into a new theory that accused abductor Terrence Kelly received help during the alleged abduction of the four-year-old.

"The focus this week is for us to ascertain whether there was anyone else involved, that's why we're still here. We just ask that if there was anyone that had any contact with Mr Kelly, whether you saw him, whether you met with him, whether you spoke to him on the phone during the relevant period to please make yourself known to police," he said.

Meanwhile, there are calls for the unclaimed $1 million dollars intended as a reward for vital information, be used to boost the local region's economy.

Four-year-old Cleo Smith has been reunited with her family after being missing for eighteen days.

WA Premier Mark McGowan revealed he made an offer to support Cleo and her family during his visit to their family home.

“I sat in the backyard and we discussed other opportunities that might be available to them so the government will obviously provide that support to that family,” he said.

Cleo Smith vanished from her family’s tent from the Quobba Blowholes camping ground in the early hours of October 16. After an extensive 18-day air, land and sea search, authorities located the young girl alive and well on November 3 in Terrence Kelly's Carnarvon home.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.