Authorities Are Investigating The Source Of A Wadalba Caravan Fire

Fire crews are currently investigating whether gas cylinders are to blame for a caravan fire that killed a woman in her 50's at Homeland Caravan Park in Wadalba.

Emergency services were called to Homeland Caravan Park just past 8PM on Monday, August 16 to find a caravan engulfed in flames.

The woman's body was eventually recovered from inside the van, while a man was discovered injured outside.

The man was taken to Gosford hospital for treatment of injuries to his hands, smoke inhalation and shock.

One van was completely destroyed while another was only partially damaged before fire services were able to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews are now investigating whether gas cylinders could have been what sparked the fires.

Authorities believes it could have been an accident involving an LPG bottle.

The incident is continuing to be investigated.

