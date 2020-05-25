The Most Popular Baby Names In Australia For 2020 Have Been Revealed

The most popular baby names in Australia have been revealed for 2020!

Charlotte is currently the most popular name for girls, while Oliver is the most popular name for boys.

According to McCrindle Research, 1609 baby girls were named Charlotte and 2206 boys were named Oliver in 2019. These two names have been extremely popular in Australia for the past decade.

GIRLS

Charlotte Olivia Amelia Isla Mia Ava Grace Willow Harper Chloe

BOYS

Oliver Noah Jack William Leo Lucas Thomas Henry Charlie James

