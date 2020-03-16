Are Australia's Big Brother Contestants Even Aware Of COVID-19?

The new season of Big Brother Australia is underway, but the housemates are missing out on a seriously big issue - COVID-19.

The housemates have reportedly been in lockdown for three weeks, in a new BB house in Sydney's North Head. This means they would have heard about coronavirus before they went into the house, but being without any contact means they have no idea about this pandemic, right?

They've missed the fact that Australians are going into isolation. They didn't get to witness Tom Hanks announcing he has COVID-19. And they haven't experienced the pain of arriving in the toilet paper aisle just to find it empty.

However, it turns out they actually aren't as cut off from the world as we thought - because they've been told what is going on by producers.

"Housemates have been brought across the current situation and we are in constant contact with the families to keep all involved up to date," a spokesperson for production company Endemol Shine Australia told Buzzfeed.

This time around, Australian Big Brother is recorded in advance - so while in the past we watched the antics from the house one or two days after it happened, and were treated to plenty of live shows, this year it will be filmed and edited weeks or even months before it makes it to our screens. It is believed it will follow the US model, where housemates vote each other out instead of the public voting.

We can't wait to see how they address coronavirus when the show finally makes it to TV!

Big Brother will air on Channel 7 and will be hosted once again by Sonia Kruger.

