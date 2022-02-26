Australia's 2022 Eurovision Song Has Been Revealed

The votes are in, and Australia's 2022 Eurovision entry has been selected!

After a fiercely fought contest at Eurovision - Australia Decides on the beautiful Gold Coast, one act has emerged victorious.

Sheldon Riley will represent Australia at Eurovision 2022 in Italy with the incredible song Not The Same.

Check it out here:

We can't wait to see Sheldon on the Eurovision stage in May!

