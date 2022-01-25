Australians Urged To Leave Ukraine Amid Conflict With Russia

As tensions rise in Ukraine, the federal government made a request all Australians currently in the country to leave immediately.

Late on Monday, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade advised Australians to not travel to the country over fears of "increased risk of armed conflict".

The Australian government said it will not send military personnel if Russia did in fact attempt to invade, however they will continue assisting in Ukraine's fight against cyberattacks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said there were nearly 1,4000 Australians currently in the country.

"We are conscious that flight availability could be changed or stop at short notice," she said.

"There are certainly still flights available and operating and that is why we have taken the prudent step of suggesting they make arrangements to leave now.

"This is a cautious and prudent step; it is because the security situation is unpredictable and is about protecting Australians on the ground."

A Ukraine diplomat says the travel advice sends a wrong message that an invasion by Russia is imminent.

Volodymyr Shalkivskyi, a senior official at Ukraine’s embassy in Canberra said it was fuelling scare tactics.

"This step sends a little bit of a wrong message" he said.

“Of course, panic does not help in this situation.”

Australia will continue to help Ukraine's cybersecurity defence against Russia.

On Tuesday, the federal government held crisis talks with European leaders to devise a plan on getting citizens to safety if the situation escalates further.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.