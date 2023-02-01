Australians To Access Driver's Licence & Medicare Cards Through MyGov App

Australians will soon be able to access all of their government documentation in one place thanks to incoming changes to the MyGov app.

Much like the Apple Wallet, we will be able to display our Medicare cards, driver’s licence and access important documentation through the app.

Australians will also be able to enrol to vote, renew passports, verify their identity with banks, phone companies and utility providers without having to provide sensitive information that could be accessed by hackers.

While the MyGov app has been accessible to Australians since December and is accessed by 1.4 million people every day, Government Services Minister Bill Shorten wants the app to be easier to navigate and a one-stop-shop for important services.

“Australians could go to one app to deal with government,” he said.

“People don’t have to remember all their passwords, they don’t have to deal with multiple government accounts.”

Mr Shorten said he hopes the app will prevent future data breaches following the recent Optus and Medibank hacks.

“The vision is that you’ve got sufficient ID in your government wallet that you can show a private sector business ... and you don’t actually have to transfer your data to that private organisation,” he said.

“For a lot of citizens that means that we improve their privacy and control over their data.”

Mr Shorten said he hopes that Medicare cards will be available through the app by March of 2023.

