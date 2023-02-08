Australians Remain Accounted For In Türkiye Following Earthquake

Authorities are desperately trying to track down the four unaccounted Australians in Türkiye following the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake and susbsequent aftershocks.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) told 9News it had been aiding in search efforts of the four Australians, while it was working to provide consulate assistance to around 40 other Australians in the region”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced yesterday an initial $10 million in aid to assist Red Cross and Red Crescent partners’ care providing for those in affected regions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced this morning Australia would deploy at 72-person search and rescue team "to Turkey to assist local authorities".

The death toll of the earthquake has now passed 12,000 at the time of publishing, marking it the deadliest quake worldwide in over a decade.

Australians wishing to provide support are asked to consider donating to charities which are directly assisting recovery efforts.

The Emergency Action Alliance have launched an earthquake appeal, The Australian Red Cross is fundraising for the Turkish and Syrian Arab Red Cresent teams, while Unicef is seeking donations for the children affected by the crisis

