Australian Tourist Killed By Shark In New Caledonia

A 59-year-old Australian tourist has been killed by a shark near a crowded beach in the New Caledonian capital of Noumea.

The man was swimming around 150 metres from Chateau-Royal beach on Sunday when the shark attacked, biting him several times.

Two people sailing a boat nearby rushed him back to shore, whilst lifeguards and local police evacuated the beach.

Emergency services commenced resuscitation efforts, however, he had major wounds to his leg and both arms and died at the scene.

Following orders by Noumea’s mayor Sonia Lagarde, most beaches in the area were closed and local crews were tasked with capturing any tiger and bull sharks swimming in nearby waters.

Drones were used as part of the search efforts, and two were found right before the operation was stopped at dusk.

Local authorities said an investigation was underway to discover the circumstances of the attack which happened inside a zone watched by lifeguards.

The fatal attack comes a month after a 49-year-old swimmer was seriously injured by a shark near the Chateau-Royal Beach.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, New Caledonia ranks 13th in the world for the total number of shark attacks.

