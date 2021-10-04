Australian’s have experienced poor mental health compared to the same time last year.

A new study has found that four out of five Australians experienced feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress over the past year.

Study finds Australian's mental health has plummeted in the past 12 months

Smiling Mind CEO Dr. Addie Wootten said young people have been hit the hardest.

“Australian’s are feeling more depressed, anxious, and stressed, than the same time in 2020, and we’re finding that young people have found the year particularly tough with 43 percent reporting a decline in their mental health as a result of the pandemic.”

It comes after Mission Australia recommended implementing mental health screening into all schools across the country.

The organisation said that there were different ways to assess educational standards, but not mental health and wellbeing, and adding standardised screening could help identify students who are otherwise unknown to school councillors.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or call the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.