Australian Reptile Park Had A Baby Boom & Now There Are A Bunch Of Koala Joeys To See!

School holidays has just kickstarted in NSW and we have your perfect day out with the family sorted.

Australian Reptile Park, located about an hour away from Sydney, is currently experiencing a springtime baby boom, meaning baby animals are ready to be visited by us!

BABY. ANMALS.

After successful Tasmanian devil and koala conservation breeding efforts, the park is currently home to EIGHT Tasmanian Devil joeys, and SEVEN koala joeys who are out for guests to see them spending quality time with mum.

In the last 6 months The Australian Reptile Park has seen the arrival of dingo pups, wallabies, a bettong, possums, alligators, cockatoos, lizards and turtles, just to name a few.

General Manager Tim Faulkner says “Our Reptile Park family is always growing and we couldn’t be happier! We love introducing people to our gorgeous wildlife and what better way to do it than with beautiful babies?! Although we’re busy ensuring these babies are happy and healthy, it’s the best kind of busy to be!”

Guests will be able to see various baby animals during the spring school holidays bonding with their mums in their exhibits as well as be able to get up close and personal during photo sessions where guests can snuggle Tasmanian Devil joeys or a koala.

If all these cute animals weren’t enough, the Park will also be turning into an action-packed ‘Adventure Zone’ during these school holidays.

Visitors can run wild with an inflatable obstacle course, bungee trampolines and a jumping castle to make memories only school holidays can!

The Australian Reptile Park is located on Pacific Highway, Somersby NSW and open 9am-5pm everyday.

Find out more information here!

