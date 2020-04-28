Australian Police Investigating Covid19 Hoax Text Message

The Australian Federal Police are investigating a hoax text message regarding the Government's new coronavirus app.

The text message, which was shared on social media, told the recipient that the COVIDSafe app had alerted the Government they are more than 20km from their home.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said anyone found to be part of a hoax would be punished.

"Any misuse of telecommunications for a hoax is illegal," Mr Hunt said.



"Anybody who is found responsible will be charged with a significant criminal offense.

A statement from a Department of Health spokesperson said the app, which was released this week, does not trace user's locations.