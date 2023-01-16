Australian Onboard Crashed Yeti Airlines Flight

At least 68 people have been killed when a plane crashed in Pokhara in central Nepal on Sunday.

According to authorities, at least 68 of the 72 people onboard the flight have died after the Yeti Airlines plane plummeted into the hillside during a flight from Kathmandu.

Emergency services and rescue teams worked until late Sunday in the search for survivors, reconvening the search until Monday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The rescue teams are believed to be struggling to reach a gorge near the main crash site where they believe more bodies are likely to be recovered.

One Australian is confirmed to have been onboard the flight along with two South Koreans, four Russians and five Indian nationals.

The wellbeing of the Australian passenger is still unknown.

The plane crash is Nepal’s worst aviation disaster in 30 years.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.