Australian Men’s Cricketers Donates Winning To Support Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis

The Australian men’s cricketers have donated their prizemoney from their recent tour of Sri Lanka to support the nation’s families and children.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades, and after witnessing the hardships first-hand, made the decision to donate.

Captains Pat Cummins, a UNICEF Australia Ambassador, and Adam Finch, and the Australian cricketers will donate $45,000 (AUS) to UNICEF’s Sri Lanka appeal.

Cummins told cricket.com.au it was an easy decision made by him and his teammates.

"It was very clear to us how much day-to-day life for Sri Lankans is being impacted," he said.

"When the team saw what was happening it was an easy decision to donate our prize money to UNICEF, who have been in Sri Lanka for more than 50 years supporting the needs of children and families."

While touring Sri Lanka in June-July this year for an all-formats tour, Australia’s cricketers heard the cries od thousands of peaceful protestors outside Galle International Cricket Ground on day two of the second Test.

Meanwhile, school is limited to three days a week in the country as fuel prices are too expensive for teachers and students.

Residents also queue for their fuel and medication on a daily basis, have difficulty accessing health services and clean and safe drinking water is in short supply.

It is not the first time the Australian side has made donations following what they witness on tour.

In 2021, Cummins and Crickey Australia donated $50,000 each for oxygen supplies during India’s COVID-19 crisis.

The funds donated will go towards UNICEF's programs to support nutrition, healthcare, safe drinking water, education, and mental health services for the 1.7 million vulnerable Sri Lankan children in need.

