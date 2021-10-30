In some sad news this evening, Australian entertainment icon Bert Newton has passed away aged 83.

The news came from Peter Ford who reported that the legend had passed.

Bert recently underwent the amputation of his leg and as Peter posted, was in high spirits just a week ago.

No doubt there will be a fitting memorial to Bert who has graced our TV's, the radio airwaves, and more for many generations.

Our thoughts are with his wife Patti, his family, and loved ones.

