Australian Electoral Commission Urges Australians To Ensure They’re Registered To Vote

With the Federal Election finally called for Saturday May 21, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) wants all Aussies to make sure they're registered to vote.

The shout out comes as half a million Australians still aren't enrolled with the deadline closing next Monday at 8pm.

AEC media director Evan Ekin-Smyth said it’s important to get your vote in.

"We've got a compulsory voting system here in Australia, and we always say that there's a couple of punishments for that," he said.

"The most important one, well, you'll miss out on having your say. You only get it once every three-years, so don't waste it." - Mr Ekin-Smyth

Fines may also apply if you do not vote.

In addition, the AEC will make phone voting available for people stuck in Covid isolation as a confirmed case or close contact on election day.

A telephone voting system for those in isolation will be rolled out on the day.

“We are working on a telephone voting option, which will be a first,” AEC boss Tom Rogers told ABC Radio on Monday.

Meanwhile, those who've missed the pre-polling and postal vote options, will have to make a declaration that they are subject to a health order, to access the “emergency” measure.

“I think the thing to say here as well is that it won’t be smooth,” Mr Ekin-Smyth said. “This is an emergency provision; we’ve only just had legislation change for this."

“We’re scaling up what was otherwise a small service. So, if people are thinking that they’re going to use this service because ‘hey, I want to do it on the phone instead of turning up in person’, that is not what it’s about. You’ll wait longer on the phone than you will at a polling place.”

Pre-poll voting starts 12 days before voting day, on May 9.

An increase in postal voting is expected across the nation as Australia grapples with ongoing Covid cases and restrictions.

To ensure you are enrolled to vote, visit http://aec.gov.au

