Australian Defence Force Called In To Assist Aged Care Facilities In Crisis

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is sending the Australian Defence Force (ADF) into aged care facilities.

The move comes after aged care providers last week called upon the federal government to call in the troops to help avert the ongoing crisis in aged care.

Heading the call-to-arms, Morrison announced on Monday that the national cabinet had agreed on “a package of measures” including Aussie defence personnel to ease workforce shortages in the sector.

However, the offering came with a warning that this was not a solution to the sectors ongoing woes.

"As I said several weeks ago, the defence force are not a surrogate workforce for the aged care sector."

"So, the idea that the defence forces can come in and just replace all of the shifts that are lost because people have Covid... is just not realistic," he said.

"But they do and can and have provided quite targeted support into the aged care sector in extreme situations, some of the most difficult situations." - PM Morrison

About 1,700 Defence personnel and staff are anticipated to step up and support the sector.

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed three different ADF teams will be bought into each state to assist, including clinical teams, general support teams and logistical teams.

"Hundreds of thousands involved in the [aged care] workforce need support and we'll provide them with that support, but we can't replace that workforce, nor would we want to try and do that." - Minister Hunt

Clinical teams of 10 including a registered nurse, will assist first responders in aged care facilities facing severe staff shortages.

In addition, general support teams will aid in waste management, protective equipment management and other general duties.

Finally, logistical teams will support administrative areas including staffing and care.

It comes as some aged-care operators are down more than one-third of their staff due to Covid infection or exposure.

