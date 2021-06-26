Australian Couple Feared Missing Following Florida Building Collapse

Fears are mounting for an Australian couple who are still among the missing following the collapse of an apartment building in the US earlier this week.

The couple have been unreachable since the collapse and are believed to be among many who are still missing.

The collapse, which affected at least half of 130 unit within the Surfside apartments, is still under investigation with the cause still unclear.

So far, four people have been confirmed dead with many still missing as rescuers sift through the building's rubble.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levina Cava says an experienced search and rescue team are doing all they can to locate survivors.

"A massive search and rescue is underway and we know we are going to do everything we can possibly do to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rescue..."

"They have years of experience in this type operation and they are doing everything they possibly can do," - Mayor Cava

