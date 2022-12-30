Australian Council of Social Services: Six Per Cent Welfare Payments Increase “Not Enough”

The Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) has said the proposed six per cent increase to welfare payments is “not enough” as cost-of-living pressure only intensifies.

CEO of ACOSS, Cassandra Goldie, told Sky News on Friday while the increase was in line with indexation, it wasn’t enough to keep up with everyday expenses.

“Remember rent has gone up by 18 per cent, food has gone up by 20 per cent and then we have energy bills which have gone up by 20 per cent,” she said.

“At the moment, the indexation yes is welcomed, but it doesn’t fix the big problem which is the need to increase those base rate payments.

“So, we’re really facing crushing increases in the essentials for people on very low incomes.

“So those income support payments are not enough in our view.”

At the start of December, a report from the Poverty and Inequality Partnership led by Acoss and the University of NSW found the extra $275 a week COVID-19 supplement payment gave families breathing space, but with its removal, around 800,000 Australians headed back into poverty.

Although Australians have headed back to work, the long Covid recovery and increasing prices for essential items has made it more and more difficult to live.

At the time, Ms Goldie said the report showed how the pandemic hit people on low incomes the hardest.

“These compelling human experiences show how tough the experience of poverty can be,” she said.

"Australia is one of the wealthiest nations in the world, yet people can’t afford to keep a roof over their head, are eating only one meal a day and buying expired food.

“The report clearly shows how the coronavirus supplement provided people with enough to live on for the first time. We must urgently increase income support payments so that they cover the cost of the basics.”

