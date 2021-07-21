Australian Children Could Soon Be Eligible For Covid 19 Vaccines

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) are continuing to consider whether Australian kids should be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Parts of the New South Wales Central West will be waking up to lockdown after a pet food delivery driver infected a local resident.

Covid-19 Pandemic Needs Immediate Attention:

The entire state of South Australia is also under stay at home orders as Adelaide’s outbreak grows.

While Melbourne has also been given the news that their lockdown will be extended till Tuesday July 27.

The Sunshine Coast and far north Queensland are also on alert after an infected Queenslander returned from Melbourne.

With the pandemic heating up, the TGA are reviewing consideration about the administration of Covid vaccines for kids.

Vice President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) Doctor Chris Moy said,

“The vaccinations not approved for those under 16, the Pfizer vaccine, and Astra Zeneca not approved anywhere for under 18. In some countries it is being approved for that 12-15 age group”.

There are varying policies across the world when it comes to giving kids the vaccine.

China became the first country to start giving children the vaccines on June 5, with many countries following (the list can be found here).

With more children becoming infected and without the younger population being vaccinated, it is difficult to reach herd immunity.

