Australian Bali Bombing Survivors "Gutted" As Bomb-Maker Walks Free

Survivors of the Bali bombing say they are "gutted" a key bomb-maker has been released from prison after serving just over half of his sentence.

Bali bomb-maker Umar Patek was been released from prison after serving less than 12 years of a 20-year sentence for his role in the 2002 Bali bombings yesterday.

The 55-year-old was a key player in an al-Qaida-linked terror plot that saw bombs detonated at two Bali nightclubs and killed 202 people, including 88 Australians The bombing.

Australian survivor Andrew Csabi said he was distressed by the news: "I heard the news, it's been a pretty sleepless night. Certainly not the festive gift I was expecting.

"I got a life sentence; I lost a leg and a foot and friends. So, yeah, we're shocked, we're outraged. The families are absolutely gutted and disappointed, and I empathise with everyone. I only just recently came back from Bali; there were hundreds of families there just looking for answers, for their kids, looking fori anything to give them some peace of mind and this is far from it. How do we know he's going to be monitored?

"How do we know he's not going to re-offend and incite more terrorism?"

A statement from the local prisons department says Patek had qualified for parole after completing a de-radicalisation program. They say he was successfully reformed, and he will now influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.

