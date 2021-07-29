Australian Athletics Team In Isolation After American Tests COVID Positive

A developing story out of Tokyo, Japan; American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has tested positive to COVID-19 whilst in the Olympic village.

The Australian athletics squad are caught up in the drama, being forced to enter a precautionary isolation zone as each member receives the required test protocols.

Kendricks has been ruled out of the Games immediately. For the Australians, and other nations identified as close contacts, results are expected to return in six hours.

Training has already been cut short, with the track and field events expected to get underway tomorrow.

The Olympic committees system will face an issue predicted by many, the next 24 hours will reveal whether the situation remains in control.

A total of 2,176 track and field athletes from 200 nations are attempting in just under 50 events over the next week.

A select few of Australia's athletes are yet to fly into Tokyo, avoiding the isolation and testing chaos.

