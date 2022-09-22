Australia To Observe Minute Of Silence In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth II

Australians are set to stop for a minute of silence at 11AM on Thursday in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The moment of reflection will kick off a national memorial service which is being held in Canberra today.

The national memorial service which has been scheduled for the national day of mourning and public holiday will be hosted in parliament’s great hall.

Several Australian officials are set to be in attendance including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and governor general David Hurley.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the memorial service will allow Australians to “…pay respect to our faithful monarch for the past 70 years”.

“As we pay tribute to her majesty, I encourage all Australians to reflect on her remarkable life of dedication and service with one minute’s silence at 11am,” he said.

“Her Majesty had a deep affection with Australia and Australians have remembered her fondly since her passing. The Queen lived her life with an air of dignity and grace that will be remembered for centuries to come.”

The memorial service will feature music from the Australian Girls Choir as well as Australian Idol runner-up Anthony Callea and will be attended by several Australian officials including opposition leader Peter Dutton.

