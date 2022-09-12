Australia To Get A Public Holiday For Her Majesty The Queen

Australia will get a public holiday in honour of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Prime Minister announced Thursday, 22 September, which coincides with a memorial service for the Queen, would be a national public holiday.

“It will be a one-off national public holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth,” he said, speaking on ABC Insiders on Sunday.

“I spoke to all premiers and chief ministers yesterday and I’m writing to them formally this morning, they will have received their letters by now. They have all agreed that it’s appropriate that it be a one-off national public holiday.”

The day of mourning will also include a ceremony in Canberra, held a few days after her funeral in London, on 19 September.

For Victorians, the day also falls the Thursday prior to AFL Grand Final eve, which is also a public holiday.

A national memorial service will be held in Canberra on that day.