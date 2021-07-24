Australia To Get 85 Million Pfizer Booster Shots From February 2022

Australia's made a deal for another 85 million doses of Pfizer to be used as booster shots from February.

That'll bring the total number of COVID vaccine doses here to 280 million.

Canberra reckons current evidence suggests the first boosters will need to be given around a year after the first.

40 million are due to arrive in Australia this year, with 60 million expected to be delivered in 2022 and 25 million in 2023.

In June, the ATAGI released a statement advising Pfizer as the preferred vaccine:

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine (Comirnaty) as the preferred vaccine for those aged 16 to under 60 years. This updates the previous preferential recommendation for Comirnaty over COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in those aged 16 to under 50 years.

However, they have now backflipped and have advised anyone 18 or over in Greater Sydney "should strongly consider getting vaccinated with any available vaccine."

This comes after New South Wales recorded 163 new cases on Saturday.

