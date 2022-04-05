Australia To Expand Cooperation On Hypersonic Weapons Under The AUKUS Pact

Under a new agreement Australia will join the United States and the United Kingdom to expand cooperation on hypersonic weapons under the AUKUS pact to develop nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.

A joint statement was issued overnight from US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Scott Morrison providing an update on the defence technology pact.

The “hypersonic” long-range missiles, which will be fired from the land, sea and air, can travel at least five times the speed of sound, can strike a target more than 2000km away.

In addition, the hypersonic missiles can glide on the atmosphere while changing direction at high speed, making it almost impossible to track and destroy.

The AUKUS Alliance - a new three-way strategic defence alliance between Australia, the UK and US to develop hypersonic and counter-hypersonic missiles, as well as electronic warfare capabilities and information sharing on top of our agreement for nuclear submarines, comes as Russia and China ramp up the arms race.

Both China and Russia are well advanced in testing hypersonic long-range missiles that cannot be readily intercepted by defence systems.

Already Australia, the UK and the US have been collaborating on a range of advanced military technologies, including cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum technology and undersea robotics.

In the statement, the three leaders also condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, confirming their "unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion."

