Australia To Establish New National Office Tackling Cyber Security

Australia’s federal government has announced that s senior officials will be appointed to a new National Office for Cyber Security to protect Australians from cyber attacks.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host a roundtable discussion in Sydney today between government, business, and cyber security officials.

According to UpGuard research, the average cost of a data breach in Australia is $3.35 million per breach, with an increasing number of 9.8% each year.

Minister O’Neil said on ABC AM that the government is taking a significant step forward to tackle the cyber security crisis.

“The Australian Government is coordinating a huge cyber uplift that’s been occurring now for eight months. We want Australia to be the most cyber-secure country in the world by 2030, and the cyber strategy is the main mechanism that will get us there,” she said.

Minister O’Neil said the law against cyber security from the former government was “bloody useless and not worth being printed in the paper”.

An individual in the Public Service will coordinate the response across government and ensure “not only deterring and preventing cyber-attacks but also reducing cyber risk to zero”.

“We recognise it is an essential part of life, the way that every Australian and every business and every community organisation deals with each other on a day-to-day basis,” Prime Minister Albanese said.

He said the cyber security threat in Australia was “rapidly evolving”, claiming cyber security represents national security.

