Australia Takes Steps To Sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin

Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has flagged further action over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Putin has 'lied, deceived, fabricated and shown no interest in genuine dialogue'.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday morning, Ms Payne said the government is taking "extraordinary steps" to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the invasion of Ukraine.

"It is an exceptional step to sanction leaders, but this is an exceptional situation," Senator Payne said.

"There is very strong agreement and determination to ensure that Russia faces a high cost for what is a completely unprovoked and unjustified attack on its neighbour."

In a further round of financial sanctions, the foreign minister said that Australia would sanction eight Russian oligarchs and 339 members of the Russian parliament who have been deemed to be "political facilitators" of the invasion.

"The next immediate priority is to continue sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and on Russia's defence industry. We've seen overnight announcements by the UK, the EU and this morning by Canada that they will sanction Vladimir Putin himself and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov given the gravity of what they are doing and their key roles," the Senator said.

Ms Payne said that Putin was wholly to blame for the current violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We need to be absolutely clear - Vladimir Putin has unparalleled personal power over his country and he has chosen to go to war against a neighbour that posed no threat to Russia," she said.

"He will be personally responsible for the deaths and the suffering of innocent Ukrainians. He has lied, he has deceived, he has fabricated, and he has shown no interest in genuine dialogue. It is clear that the only way to exact a cost for those actions is to ensure that he, himself, shares some of that cost and some of the pain that he is inflicting on everyone else around him in Ukraine," Senator Payne declared.

It comes as Ukrainians in the capital Kyiv endure another nervous night, with escalating attacks by Russian forces expected to over the coming hours.

Almost 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes, with many trying to cross into Moldova and Romania for refuge.

Australians in need of consular assistance should call the Australian Government 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 in Australia (if you're calling on someone's behalf) or +61 2 6261 3305 outside Australia.

