Australia Signs Up To “Green” Shipping Challenge At Cop27 Summit

On the first day of the Cop27 Climate summit, Australia has signed a global pledge to clean up the international shipping industry.

The Green Shipping Challenge is a direct response to the billion tonnes of CO2 which are released each year by seaborne ships accounting for almost 3 per cent of all carbon emitted.

More than 40 major announcements were made on innovations for ships, green shipping corridors, low- or zero-emission fuels, and policies to help promote the uptake of next-generation vessels to help with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The challenge is supported by nine countries including Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Namibia, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Shipping is a major emitter of greenhouse gases globally, therefore it’s vital that quick and decisive action is taken at scale to reduce emissions from this sector to help limit temperature rise to 1.5°C,” Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway and co-chair of the Ocean Panel said.

“The Green Shipping Challenge creates an opportunity for participants to push towards cleaner alternatives and provide a major boost in the transition to a sustainable ocean economy.” - Norway PM Jonas Gahr Støre

Meanwhile, the head of the UN António Guterres, has issued a grim warning to world leaders proclaiming that we are on the “highway to climate hell”.

“We are in the fight of our lives. And we are losing. Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible," he said.

"We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

“We can sign a climate solidarity pact, or a collective suicide pact,” he added.

More than 100 world leaders gathered on Monday in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for two days of closed-door meetings and public events to discuss the climate crisis.

