Australia Sends 20 Bushmaster Vehicles To Assist Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Australia is sending 20 Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine becoming the first nation to provide combat vehicles in the war against Russia.

The Bushmasters, specifically requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to parliament last week, are designed to carry and rapidly deploy up to 10 battle-ready soldiers.

The four-wheel-drive vehicles, which have been used by Australian forces in Iraq, Afghanistan, and disaster zones at home, are designed for all environments and are blast-resistant providing protection against mines, artillery shrapnel and small arms fire.

“Once again Ukraine has asked for our help and once again, we have stepped up,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

“Australia may be thousands of kilometres away but we’re standing side by side with Ukraine against this illegal invasion with arms, equipment, aid and even energy sources”

“Our Australian-designed and made Bushmasters are known around the world for their usefulness in a combat zone and they will help boost Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s unprovoked and illegal violence," Morrison added.

“This fight is important because not only are Ukrainian lives and their lands at stake, but so are the principles of freedom and the rule of law"

The Bushmasters, which include two ambulance variants, have been painted olive green to suit the environment in Ukraine and will be fitted with radios, a global positioning system and additional bolt-on armour to increase their protection.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, the Ukrainian flag is painted on either side alongside the words “United with Ukraine” in English and Ukrainian.

The combat vehicles valued over $50m leave Brisbane for Europe on C-17 Globemasters on Friday morning.

