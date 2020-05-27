Covid-19 Death: Virus Claims Youngest Aussie Victim Overnight

Queensland’s health authorities are expressing shock at the latest COVID-19 death in the state.

A 30-year-old man from Blackwater passing away yesterday, with a post-mortem showing he had the disease.

The man is the youngest person to be killed by the illness in Australia.

The news comes with more shock with the town of Blackwater having no confirmed cases prior to the death.

