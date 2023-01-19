Australia’s Unemployment Rate Remains at Steady Low

Australia’s unemployment rate remains at near-record low, reaching its 10th consecutive month under four per cent.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday identified the national unemployment rate in December was 3.5 per cent.

December’s unemployment rate just etches higher than the 48-year low of 3.4 per cent in December.

It’s estimated 14,600 fewer Australians were employed in December than in November.

Australia's participation rate dropped from an historic high of 66.8 per cent to 66.6 per cent, as some people dropped out of looking for work.

Hours worked also declined by 0.5 per cent, partly due to the continued high level of absences due to COVID-19.

"In December, we saw the number of people working reduced hours due to illness increasing by 86,000, to 606,000, which is [more than] 50 per cent higher than we would usually see at this time of the year," ABS’ Head of Labour Statistics, Lauren Ford, said.

