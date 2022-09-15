Australia’s Top Medical Body Backs Calls For A National COVID Summit

The Australian Medical Association has thrown their support behind growing calls to establish a national COVID summit.

AMA Vice President Dr Danielle McMullen said specialised clinics are crucial, along with more Medicare subsidies and better training for health workers.

“It definitely exists, and it can be serious. We’re already seeing large rates of absenteeism here and abroad. In my own practice, patients who are many months after their infection are suffering an inability to participate in life as they used to,” she said.

“We don’t know how long it lasts, how many people affected, and the ages of those people are likely to be. It’s difficult to predict the impact on society but it’s likely to be significant.” - AMA VP Dr McMullen

It follows calls from independent MP Monique Ryan for a renewed national conversation about COVID.

Concerned about the ongoing impacts of long COVID, workplace absenteeism and the added demands placed on an already strained health system, Ms Ryan last week contacted the federal health minister calling for a national approach on virus strategy.

“Off the back of the success of the jobs and skills summit, I think it would be appropriate and timely to take the same approach to COVID,” Ms Ryan told Guardian Australia.

Ms Ryan, like others wants the focus to move beyond paid pandemic leave and isolation periods, to a shared vision and a strategic COVID plan acknowledging it is not just like the flu.

“I get people are frustrated and tired, and pretending it’s gone away and we’re going back to normal, but that’s ill-advised and won’t pay off for us in the long term.” - Independent MP Monique Ryan

As of Monday, Australia had reported more than 10 million COVID cases, with 96 per cent of those detected in 2022.

While more than 12,000 Australian have died with COVID this year alone.

