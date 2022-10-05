Australia’s “Staggering” Skills Shortages Almost Doubles

The number of worker shortfalls across Australia has almost doubled in the past year, according to a new report.

The latest National Skills Commission report found occupation shortages doubled in 2022, with nearly a third of all Australian sectors facing "staggering" skills shortages.

At the top of the Skills Priority List were registered nurses, software engineers, and care workers, with construction managers, childcare workers, and motor mechanics not far behind.

"The result appears mostly driven by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," the report said.

But Jobs and Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor flagged that although the pandemic exacerbated shortages, issues were evident earlier.

"We've failed to identify existing shortages and forecast areas of demand in the labour market," he said.

"The staggering jump in occupations listed reinforces the urgent need to tackle skills shortages." - Jobs and Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor

According to the latest findings there are 286 occupations with national shortages, compared with 153 in 2021, that’s a jump of more than 40 per cent, or 309,000 jobs.

The Federal Skills Minister is set to meet with his state and territory counterparts on Friday to discuss the dire situation.

