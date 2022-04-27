Australia’s Soaring Inflation Rate A Hit To The Hip Pocket

The cost of living and record inflation rates are set to become the key issues of the election campaign in the weeks ahead.

Fuelled by record petrol prices and increased dwelling construction costs, the consumer price index (CPI) jumped by 5.1 per cent over the past year and 2.1 per cent in the March quarter, marking the biggest rise in 21-years.

The record inflation surge saw a 5.7 per cent spike in building costs for new homes, an 11 per cent jump at the bowser and a 6.3 per cent increase in university fees, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The pinch has also been felt at the checkout with household goods up by nearly five per cent, with vegetables up by 6.6 per cent, fruit 4.9 per cent, beef 7.6 per cent and soft drinks and juices went up 5.6 per cent.

While, homeowners are bracing for mortgage “shock” with an official cash rate rise likely to be announced next week.

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Wednesday's revelations on CPI inflation was a “wake up call” to the Morrison government about the actual cost of living pressures.

“We’ve said that there’s a role for cost of living relief in the near term, as Australians are getting absolutely smashed by (the) skyrocketing cost of living and falling real wages”

“On Scott Morrison’s watch, prices are going through the roof, real wages are falling and interest rate rises are about to add to the pain that people feel right around Australia,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has deflected the latest inflation surge, pointing the finger to international factors.

“Australia is not immune from the international pressures driving up inflation. The war in Ukraine has seen a spike in fuel prices, gas prices and commodity prices being felt here at home.”

But community groups want greater action from the government, concerned that more and more Australians are struggling to cope with the increased cost of living.

CEO of Australia Council of Social Services (ACOSS) Cassandra Goldie said low-income earners would be dealt the harshest blow from rising inflation.

"For people on very low incomes, and there are about 2.4 million people surviving on less than $70 per day, many on that $46 per day JobSeeker payment, are absolutely crushed by what's happening out there with particularly the increase in rents," Ms Goldie told ABC News on Wednesday.

"We are worried about people now living in cars. That is the reality of what's happening. We know that. And that food is definitely becoming a discretionary item for people with the least.

"We've seen over a million people coming to food banks around Australia," Ms Goldie said.

