Australia’s Psychologist Shortage Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

The nation's peak body for psychologists has warned Australia is in the throes of a mental health crisis.

Yet socioeconomic factors, a shortage of psychologists, and the Medicare system, have become major obstacles for people seeking support.

Dr Sahra O’Doherty, a registered psychologist and director of the Australia Association of Psychologists (AAPi), told Listnr's The Briefing, that a major overhaul of the healthcare system is needed to address Australia's deepening mental health dilemma.

Dr O’Doherty says the Medicare subsidy system, which allows patients access to subsidised psychologist sessions, is way too complex.

“The Medicare process is so difficult for patients and clients. Here at AAPi, we’re advocating for it to be simplified so that process can be a lot easier and less arduous on people.” - Dr Sahra O’Doherty, Australian Association of Psychologists

AAPi has called on the Federal Government to simplify access to mental health services through Medicare, and ensure people seeking immediate and long-term support can gain the help they need quickly and easily.

"AAPi maintains that all psychologists need to be made accessible to all Australians in order to break the fall and prevent catastrophic outcomes.

"We urge the government to increase the Medicare rebate to remove the barrier to long term mental health solutions, including preventative measures with a registered psychologist," AAPi said in a Facebook post.

If you, or someone you know need someone to talk to, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.