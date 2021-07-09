Australia's Pfizer Supply Set To Triple To A Million Doses A Week

Australia's vaccine roll-out will receive a major boost from Monday with the PM securing a deal that'll see our Pfizer supplies almost triple. Until now, the Commonwealth was sharing up to 350,000 doses of the vaccine across all of the states each week.

From Monday, Australia's Pfizer allocation is set to go up to a million doses a week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has spoken about the new Pfizer supply.

“Pfizer’s supply to us, all the way through, what they’ve said they will deliver, they have delivered.

“We’re still working in a global market where there’s a lot of strains. And they confirmed those supplies. I can tell you every time Pfizer said they are going to deliver something, they have," the PM said.

4.5 million doses are expected to be available in August.

