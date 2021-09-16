Australia's Next Submarine Fleet To Be Nuclear-Powered

A new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines will be built and assembled in Adelaide as part of a defence and security alliance with the United States and United Kingdom.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met virtually with nation leaders Joe Biden and Boris Johnson on Thursday to announce the deal.

The deal revealed Adelaide as the destination to build the nuclear-powered submarines.

“The first major initiative of AUKUS will be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet for Australia,” he said.

“Over the next 18 months, we will work together to seek to determine the best way forward to achieve this.

“This will include an intense examination of what we need to do to exercise our nuclear stewardship responsibilities here in Australia. We intend to build these submarines in Adelaide, Australia, in close co-operation with the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Australia scrapped a controversial $90bn deal with France, which had submarine plans delayed for over a decade - and instead acquired this new arrangement with the UK and US.

Defence Minister Marise Payne met with her international counterparts in Washington, but was unable to reveal and details about the plan.

There is no word on exactly where the subs will be built, who will be involved and the time frame it will take before completion.

