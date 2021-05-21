Australia's Most Popular & Least Common Baby Names Have Officially Been Revealed

Caught yourself a bit of baby fever? Had your baby name picked out since you were a teenager? Well, this year’s list of Australia’s most popular baby names has officially been released and your favourite baby name could be on the list!

Honestly, in this day and age, you could name your child after just about anything (including numbers, symbols and your favourite herb)! Over the past few years names like River, Ocean and Sage have become increasingly popular, which has forced parents to get a little more creative.

To offer up a bit of inspiration for all of you expectant parents, we have gone ahead and collated a list of Australia’s most unusual and least common baby names as well as a list of the most popular according to BHG & Kidspot.

So without further adieu, here are the 10 least common baby names for girls:

Armelle

Bexley

Camari

Delaney

Ember

Farren

Gracen

Greer

Hartley

Hensley

10 least common baby names for boys:

Agustin

Benton

Brecken

Bridger

Camilo

Crew

Damari

Eliseo

Enoch

Gibson

Last year’s most popular baby names included…

Sophia

Olivia

Amelia

Lily

Isla

And for the boys…

Muhammad

Noah

Oliver

Arthur

Leo

But now for the moment we’ve all been waiting for… 2021’s most popular baby names!

For the girls:

Luna

Isla

Aurora

Mia

Maeve

And for the boys:

Arlo

Hugo

Oscar

Leo

Theodore

Fret not if your baby name is on the most popular list, because now you know you were onto something good! If this has thrown a spanner in the works, at least you have a full list of Australia’s least common baby names to choose from.

