Australia's latest jobs figures will be unveiled today, as we etch closer to an expect 10 per cent unemployment rate.

The rate is set to be the country's highest since 1994.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told 9, "unemployment will go from where it was in February from 5.1 per cent to around 10 per cent. But it would've gone to 15 per cent if it wasn't for the JobKeeper package."

Missed the bulletin? Catch up on the latest news here: