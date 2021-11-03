Australia's East Coast Is About To Cop A Serious Drenching

Attention east coast states: strap yourself in for some serious rainfall over the coming days.

It's predicted to be so wet some regions will cop eight days of straight rainfall.

It begins today as a cold front sweeps through the southeast, fed by tropical moisture from the north.

A spokesperson from Sky News Weather said that rain band will march through parts of New South Wales before extending into Queensland.

Victoria and Tasmania

However, the worst drenching will fall on Victoria and Tasmania. Up to 25 mm of persistent and heavy rain is forecasted to hit Melbourne which will likely develop into thunderstorms in the afternoon and severe storms in Victoria’s west. Some areas could be under flood watch as well.

Thursday and Monday will likely be the only days Victoria will see the sun for the next week and only in occasional patches.

New South Wales

Over the next few days, New South Wales will see repeated showers with up to 50mm predicted for wide areas between Wednesday and next Tuesday. Western NSW will likely be the hardest hit with a months worth of rainfall possible on Wednesday. It will likely develop into flash flooding and severe thunderstorms that will continue into Thursday.

Southern NSW will cop heavy showers on Sunday and Monday and as the storm moves east, Sydney will experience heavy rain on Friday and Sunday.

Queensland

Southeast Queensland is set to see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

