Australia’s Borders Could Reopen To International Tourists Within Weeks

Overseas visitors could return sooner than expected to Australian shores, with the federal government set to announce a return-date in the coming days.

It comes as Cabinet’s National Security Committee will meet on Monday to decide when tourists and general business visitors will be allowed to return.

According to News Corp reports the welcome mat could be rolled out as early as “two or three weeks”, pending the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

Australia’s staged reopening plan, based on health advice, hopes to have international arrivals "well before Easter".

With Australia's health system responding better than expected to the Omicron variant, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said the government would “continue to work in partnership with the states and territories as we safely reopen and look forward to reopening our international border further when the health advice supports it”.

“We know parts of our economy continue to be under pressure, including our important tourism sector. Like tourism operators across the country, we want to see visitors return as soon as it’s safe to do so.” - Minister Andrews

It comes as the cruising industry, calls for a $10 billion lifeline to cover their losses during the pandemic.

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Australasia has lodged a pre-Budget submission estimating losses impacting Australian travel agents, tourism operators, industry suppliers and local businesses at about $10 billion, since large passenger cruises were banned due to the pandemic.

The sector hasn't been able to set sail in almost two years.

