Australia's Biggest Virtual Slip, Slop & Bak'Slap Challenge Is On This Saturday!

Last year, more than 1,000 people congregated to Mooloolaba Beach in QLD for the inaugural Australia's Biggest Bakslap event in an effort to raise awareness for the fight against skin cancer.

Next week, it's happening all over again... except this time all of Australia is invited to join online in a virtual celebration!

To keep the message of sun awareness going this year, founder and creator of Bakslap, Raphael McGowan, is taking the massive sunscreen application event from the beach to the screen with an interactive game.

In the game, people of all ages will apply sunscreen and sun safety items to avatars.

Mr McGowan said that the aim of the event "is to have as many young people as possible participating in the simultaneous sunscreen application game because they are in a high-risk category for melanoma". He continued,

“The sun safety message, creating awareness around it and the sun’s potential dangers requires constant innovation, so this year we’re having a crack at a new approach.”

The event will be held on Saturday 12 December. Participants can join online anytime between midnight and 11:59pm at https://bakslap.com/.

