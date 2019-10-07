Australia's Biggest Underwater Discovery Centre is Coming to the Southwest

Australia's largest natural marine observatory at the Busselton Jetty is about to become the biggest in the world following $13 million in funding from the Australian Government's Regional Growth Fund.

Once complete the Australian Underwater Discovery Centre will feature the largest windows in the world, new underwater habitats, an underwater dining and function centre with lighting, high tech exhibitions, educational spaces and environmental learning areas.

The iconic Busselton Jetty and Underwater Observatory are already catalysts to encouraging more than 500,000 visitors per year to visit WA because of their uniqueness. Currently the Jetty is the second most visited tourist attraction in WA and longest wooden jetty in the Southern Hemisphere measuring 1.8 kilometres in length.

Project construction is expected to begin in January 2021 and be completed by March 2022.Bus