Australia’s Biggest Ever Gin & Tonic Festival Is Happening In Sydney This Weekend

Calling all lovers of a classic Gin & Tonic, a massive 3-day festival celebrating your favourite tipple is happening in Centennial Park this weekend!

This September 27 - 29, Centennial Park’s Rose Gardens will play host to over 100 gins from 40 distillers around the world with Fever-Tree Gin And Tonic Festival.

Attendees can find delicious meals from the various food trucks, purchase a gourmet picnic hamper, or even enjoy a G&T-infused gelato, while keeping entertained with plenty of lawn games, drink demonstrations, and workshops!

Tickets will set you back $65 (children under 17-year receive free entry).

Masterclasses are all valued at $25.

Gourmet Hampers range from $25 - $45.

Find out more information here!

